International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,168 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

