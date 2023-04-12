International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

