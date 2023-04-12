iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $451.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

