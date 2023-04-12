iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $108,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

