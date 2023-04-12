iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.26 and a 200 day moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
