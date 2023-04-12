iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.26 and a 200 day moving average of $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.