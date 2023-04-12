iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 668,247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,006.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 318,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11,179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 187,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

