iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $261.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

