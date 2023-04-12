iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

