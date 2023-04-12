Jacob F. Filene Sells 42,280 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frontier Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 2.00. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 309,452 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

