James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PGR opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

