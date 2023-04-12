Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $961,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.

Shares of BMRN opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

