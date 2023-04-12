Jeff Dyke Sells 86,596 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

