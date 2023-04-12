Jeffrey Gould Acquires 4,858 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $90,698.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,402,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,521,986.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE BRT opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

