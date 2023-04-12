Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

