Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $4.85 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

