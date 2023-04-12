John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $722.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

