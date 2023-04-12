Joshua L. Glover Sells 2,386 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
nCino Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NCNO opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $44.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
