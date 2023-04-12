Joshua L. Glover Sells 2,386 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $57,526.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,666.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nCino Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 22.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of nCino by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

