Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.54 and traded as high as C$6.21. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 189,319 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a market cap of C$377.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.51.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

