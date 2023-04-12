Karen A. Foster Sells 1,101 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $22,053.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,435.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

