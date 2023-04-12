Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

