Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

