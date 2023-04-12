Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.