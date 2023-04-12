KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

NYSE SHW opened at $226.28 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

