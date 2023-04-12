KeyCorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.