Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 722.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

