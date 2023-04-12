Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

