Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 581.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

