Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 917.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.