KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) versus The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Financial Review

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $588.00 million 4.32 $1.82 billion ($1.25) -38.40 KORE Group $268.45 million 0.35 -$105.42 million ($1.37) -0.89

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -5.95% -0.19% -0.08% KORE Group -38.70% -17.82% -6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 449.18%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.