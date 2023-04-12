Life Insurance Co Of Guardian Sells 100,000 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Insurance Co Of Guardian sold 100,000 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of CEM opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
