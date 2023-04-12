Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.45 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.95

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -24.11, meaning that their average share price is 2,511% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Local Bounti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 98 170 488 23 2.56

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 392.99%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 56.24%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Local Bounti beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

