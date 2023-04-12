Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 6,000,000 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 302,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

