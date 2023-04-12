Manu Ohri Purchases 50,000 Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) CFO Manu Ohri acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GTBP stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

GTBP has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

