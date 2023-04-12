Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 56.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.