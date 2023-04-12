Mark D. Papermaster Sells 30,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

AMD stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

