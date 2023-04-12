Mark D. Papermaster Sells 30,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.5 %
AMD stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.