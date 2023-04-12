Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

