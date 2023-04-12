McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

MCK stock opened at $366.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.71. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

