MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

