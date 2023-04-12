M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,085 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

