M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $259,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

3M stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.