M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $245,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BR opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.