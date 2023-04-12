M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 174 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 586.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 333,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.28. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.