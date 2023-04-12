M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 439 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.