M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 91 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

