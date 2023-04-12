Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

