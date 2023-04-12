Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,629.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.