Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5,320,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,565,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

CHK stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

