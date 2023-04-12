Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,334 shares of company stock worth $9,062,887. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.