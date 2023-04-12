Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

