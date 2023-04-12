Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

